Muslim prof berated as less than human for voting Trump

A former Georgetown professor and Muslim-American woman was verbally berated and told to “fuck off” by an old colleague for publicly expressing her support for President-elect Donald Trump.

Asra Q. Nomani, who previously reported for The Wall Street Journal, recently wrote a now-viral op-ed in The Washington Post in which she exclaims that she is “a 51-year-old, a Muslim, and immigrant woman ‘of color,’” and one “of those silent voters for Donald Trump.”

"I don't think she's a slut. Sluts have integrity."

Contrary to popular belief, however, she goes on to explain that she is “not a ‘bigot,’ ‘racist,’ ‘chauvinist,’ or ‘white supremacist,’” but rather a “single mother who can’t afford health insurance under Obamacare,” and a “liberal Muslim who has experienced, first-hand, Islamic extremism in this world.”

[RELATED VIDEO: Trump volunteer assaulted, robbed for wearing MAGA hat]

“I have been opposed to the decision by President Obama and the Democratic Party to tap dance around the ‘Islam’ in Islamic State,” she added, much to the ire of her former Georgetown colleague, Christine Fair, who exclaimed that she has “written [Nomani] off as a human being.”

Fair proceeded to mock and belittle Nomani in a lengthy Twitter-rant, where she criticized her former associate for helping to “normalize Nazis in DC.”

“What don’t you understand, you clueless dolt?” she continued, saying Nomani “helped bring this hell 2 [sic] our country. His hate is on your fame-mongering shoulders. Was it worth it? Don’t forget 2 [sic] register.”

Nomani, who claims she has been a lifelong liberal, explained to Campus Reform that she did not elect to announce her support of Trump publicly until after the election when she “found it offensive that Trump voters were being dismissed as uneducated white voters."

[RELATED: Profs quivering with fear, anger after Trump election]

“So I decided to ‘come out of the closet’ because I thought we needed to move to a place of understanding the electorate and America,” she added, describing Fair as a “previously friendly colleague.”

Nomani took particularly umbrage with Fair’s claims that she no longer considers her old acquaintance a human merely because of her vote, telling Campus Reform that “this is why what she is saying is so disturbing to me. How can anybody lose their humanity from casting a vote?”

Nomani, on numerous occasions, attempted to make peace with Fair, tweeting at her that she loves her and messaging her over Twitter to ask for civility in their dialogue.

Fair, however, was not having it and instantly took to Twitter to ridicule Nomani for even daring to propose such an offer, shaming Nomani for voting against the very civility she was seeking.

“[Nomani], after making int’l news for her Muslim hate & Trump love, DM’ed to ask for civility. Funny. She voted against that very civility,” she wrote, later saying to Nomani that “you don’t love” and “you don’t respect me.”

“Why? Like many women, I have PTSD from sex assault. YOU publicly voted for a sex assailant,” she added, leading Nomani to make public a formal complaint she filed with Georgetown in which she requested that “Fair receive training regarding how to engage in civil discourse in a way that is respectful and productive” and asked for “a public apology.”

Still, though, Fair continued to stand her ground in a subsequent Facebook post, blasting Nomani for her "peculiar form of cyber bullying" and alleging that she is "neither a journalist nor an educationalist as she claims."

Fair later tweeted that Nomani is not an actual Muslim but an atheist, basing her claims on a conversation that had previously had at her home.

“And you told me you were an atheist when you were at my home," she wrote. "Guess you’ve changed your opinion or is this another publicity stunt?”

Nomani told Campus Reform that “we as reformers hear all sorts of charges of not being Muslim from the extremists within our community.”

“They always want to out us and throw us out of the religion and declare us apostates so we have no credibility and so there is a target on our back. So for Christine Fair, a white liberal self-proclaimed atheist to call me out as an atheist is not only dangerous but offensive,” she added, noting that she does not think that “anyone should be in the position of educating others and be so abusive.”

While Nomani confirmed with The Daily Caller she received a response from Fair’s superior who claimed that he “will follow up directly” with her, no further concrete action appears to have been taken.

Follow the author of this article on Twitter: @kassydillon