FIU student body prez circulates anti-Trump 'holiday message'

The Student Body President of Florida International University sent a campus-wide email to air grievances about President-elect Trump’s immigration plans under the guise of a holiday greeting.

“I want to share a Holiday Message of Hope. As we approach the holiday season and what should be a time of relaxation, rest, and comfort with loved ones, it may be a time of anxiety, questions, and uncertainty for you or members of our FIU family community,” begins the missive from Student Government President Alian Collazo. “Due to the recent elections, you may be increasingly concerned about how potential federal policy changes may affect you or your peers, whether Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, (DACA) or others.”

Speaking on behalf of both the Student Government Association and the Faculty Senate, Collazo goes on to emphatically declare a commitment that “regardless of your legal status, sexual orientation, country of origin, disability, or ethnicity: YOU belong at FIU. YOU are valued at FIU. YOU will be supported at FIU.”

The message also reveals that “students and faculty will host a university-wide Town Hall” in January “to provide students with a platform and space to express your Voice, Perspective, and Experience with our FIU community,” and urges “affected students” to seek help from the school’s Immigration and Human Rights Clinic in the meantime.

The email goes on to give step-by-step advice on how illegal aliens can best avoid situations which may lead to deportation, such as avoiding “any situation where you might risk arrest” and remaining silent if arrested or questioned by the police.

It also encourages DACA students to procure a government-issued ID such as a social security card or driver’s license, but cautions them never to carry or show a fake ID, which is itself a “serious felony.”

Elias Monsalves, treasurer of the FIU College Republicans, objected to the email, particularly its pledges of institutional support for illegal immigrants.

“Most of these illegal immigrant students get full tuition scholarships,” he remarked to Campus Reform. “What ever happened to helping our own citizens first?”

Representatives for FIU did not respond to requests for comment from Campus Reform.

