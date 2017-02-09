College to host 'anti-bias' workshop targeting toddlers

Evergreen State College will soon host a workshop for eager parents who wish to preempt their toddlers from developing “bias” before it’s too late.

The February 17 event, titled “A is for Anti-Bias,” will apparently “help family members interested in anti-bias education for children ages 3-6 to hear and talk about strategies, books, and resources that can be used at home.”

“The workshop will include a short presentation, handouts, and small group discussion prompts that get folks talking and sharing,” a description for the event states.

According to “Teaching for Change,” an organization that specializes in anti-bias education, the unique field is one that takes “an approach to early childhood education that sets forth values-based principles and methodology in support of respecting and embracing differences and acting against bias and unfairness.”

The workshop is being sponsored by the school’s Children’s Center, which provides “early child care and education for infants through age 6,” with student parents, faculty, and staff receiving preferential enrollment. The Center is funded through a combination of tuition paid by parents, Student Activities fee subsidies, government grants, and in-kind support from the college.

Campus Reform reached out to Evergreen State for additional information on the workshop, but did not receive a response in time for publication.

