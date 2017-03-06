Pink-haired protester disrupts speech by 'racist' ISU prez

A megaphone-wielding student interrupted a conference on racism to attack Iowa State President Steven Leath for “putting [student] safety at risk” and being “racist.”

During Leath’s speech at the 2017 Iowa State Conference on Race Ethnicity, a pink-haired student stood up and ranted into the megaphone about her many qualms with Leath before staging a walkout with 40-50 other students, reports KURE.

“I am tired of mine and my peer’s trauma being used as a tool of learning for white educators on this campus.”

The student addressed Leath’s ties to Donald Trump and Mike Pence, alleged issues with diversity on campus, and possible illegal misuse of a university airplane in a speech that was caught on video.

“I am tired of mine and my peer’s trauma being used as a tool of learning for white educators on this campus,” the student began while some members of the audience snapped their fingers in approval. “Your refusal to condemn white supremacist propaganda on this campus is an act of violence.”

The student also complained that Leath has not spoken in support of “trans” and “nonbinary students,” as well as students affected by Trump’s travel ban, ultimately accusing him of being “complicit in a system that profits” off of racism, homophobia, and transphobia.

“By allowing Donald Trump on this campus and refusing to shut down white supremacy you have put our safety at risk,” the student said. “You hang out and spend our time and spend our tax money with racists, and you sir, are a racist.”

Leath and workers at the conference allowed the student to finish her rant, wherein she asked audience members to leave the conference until Leath was finished speaking.

Approximately 40-50 students walked out with the student and returned to the conference when Leath finished his speech.

