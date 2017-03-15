Students 'share emotions' about new EO at 'safe space' event

Colgate University recently provided a safe space for students to “share emotions” about Trump’s executive order on immigration, which Colgate says “unjustly targets citizens from Muslim-majority countries.”

On March 9, shortly after Trump signed his revised immigration order, Colgate offered a one-hour “Solidarity Space on the Immigration Executive Order.”

“This event aims to create a safe, supportive space where people can...stand in solidarity with those affected.”

The space was intended to allow students concerned about and angry with the “unjust” and “restrict[ive]” order to talk through their feelings with one another in a “safe, supportive space.”

“If you are interested in speaking up or sharing your emotions and thoughts about the executive order, please feel free to come to Chapel Basement on Thursday, March 9th at 8:30 pm,” the event description reads. “This event aims to create a safe, supportive space where people can express feelings about the executive order, listen, and stand in solidarity with those affected.”

While the calendar invite proclaims that “all are welcome,” the event description only shares a critical view of the order, calling it an unjust restriction on Muslim immigration and a threat to international travelers and refugees.

“The executive order unjustly targets citizens from Muslim-majority countries, restricts people's movements, and puts at stake the lives of many traveling or seeking refuge,” Colgate wrote in the invite. “This order affects members of the Colgate community.”

Campus Reform reached out to Colgate for more information about the event but did not receive a response by press time.

