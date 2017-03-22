Prof excuses black student from lecture on slavery and race

Amber Athey
Investigative Reporter

Total Shares

  • A Georgetown University professor is allowing a black student to skip her class because she suspects he may be uncomfortable with conversations on slavery and white nationalism.

  • The professor did not respond to requests for comment, but the student removed a Facebook post celebrating the message shortly after Campus Reform inquired about it.

    • A Georgetown University professor is allowing a black student to skip her class because she suspects he may be uncomfortable with conversations on slavery and white nationalism.

    In an email obtained by Campus Reform, Theresa Sanders, a theology professor at Georgetown, told a student in her “Adam and Eve” course that she would not mark him absent if he chose not to show up for a class talking about “awful stuff.”

    “So...listen, ... if you prefer not to come to class Wednesday, I won’t mark you absent.”   

    [RELATED: Profs cancel classes to ‘cope’ with ‘anxiety and terror’ of Trump win]

    “So… I just wanted to give you a head's [sic] up that on Wednesday in ‘Adam and Eve’ we’ll be talking about race, slavery, white nationalism… some pretty awful stuff,” the email began. “So...listen, ... if you prefer not to come to class Wednesday, I won’t mark you absent.”

    Sanders then told the student that he could “email if [he] ha[s] thoughts or questions,” concluding with, “Just do what you think best, OK?”

    The student, seemingly pleased with Sanders’ accommodation, posted a screenshot of the email on his Facebook with the caption “We need more professors like this.”

    Students commented on his status applauding the professor, writing “I LOVE PROF SANDERS SHE’S AMAZING” and “I was just about to tag you in this to say how much I love Prof Sanders.”

    [RELATED: UCLA prof ordered students to ignore lockdown and take exams]

    Campus Reform reached out to Sanders for comment and did not receive a response, but the student’s Facebook post was removed shortly after Campus Reform’s inquiry.

    Campus Reform also reached out to Georgetown University for comment and did not receive a response by press time.

    Follow the author of this article on Twitter: @amber_athey



    Now Trending

    Profs taunt conservative student in faculty-wide email chain

    2271 Shares

    Recommended For You

    Amber Athey

    Amber Athey

    Investigative Reporter

    Amber Athey is an Investigative Reporter for Campus Reform. She graduated from Georgetown University with a B.A. in Government and Economics, and is currently a member of the 2016-2017 Koch Associate Program. 

    More By Amber Athey

    Latest 20 Articles