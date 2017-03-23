'Black people can't be racist,' students tell 'white people'

Several posters containing the salutation “Dear White People” appeared at North Carolina State University Thursday, accusing white students of “perpetuating racism and white supremacy.”

“Dear white people, there is no such thing as being ‘colorblind.’ You are perpetuating racism and white supremacy,” one poster stated, with another informing “white people” that “black people can’t be racist.”

“Dear white people, are you tired of your hum drum, Wonderbread existence of accidental racism...?”

“Prejudice, yes, but not racist,” it elaborated, asserting that “racism describes a system of disadvantage based on race,” and therefore “black people can’t be racist since we don’t stand to benefit from such a system.”

The project, part of the Union Activities Board’s “Diversity Education Week,” was promoted by the recognized student organization in a tweet informing students of “an all day showing of ‘Dear White People’ on Stafford Commons and a demonstration (posters) scattered throughout.”

Another of the letters addressed to “white people” informed them that the UAB was there to “burst [their] post-racial little bubble,” noting that while “yes, Oprah may have her own network,” Ann Coulter “is still writing best sellers.”

“Black kids are still getting shot for wearing hoodies, and even here the few vestiges of black culture are under attack by conservative groups,” it added.

Another letter informed white people that the term “African American” is actually “borderline racist now,” explaining that “It turns out if you’re too worried about political correctness to say ‘black,’ odds are you secretly just want to call us n— anyway,” which the writer encouraged, saying, “truth be told, I’d rather you just be honest about it.”

“Dear white people, are you tired of your hum drum, Wonderbread existence of accidental racism and wishing you could sip on Henny out yo crunk cup without a bitch giving you the side-eye?” another letter to white people inquired. “Course you are.”

Campus Reform reached out to the university for comment on the matter, but did not receive a response in time for publication.

