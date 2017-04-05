VIDEO: Harvard students say Trump is more dangerous than ISIS

Over the past year and a half, college administrators and students have boldly spoken out against the election, and now the presidency, of Donald Trump.

Perhaps nowhere was this more noticeable than on the left-leaning campus of Harvard University.

"I think he's an asshole in chief. I don't think he really cares that much about the American people."

Campus Reform has reported numerous times on the overwhelming liberal bias at the Ivy League university, and just this week, students there started an anti-Trump “resistance school” with the goal of learning how to fight back against the president’s agenda.

Students consistently cite the “danger” posed by President Trump, and claim to feel “threatened” by his policies.

Wanting to know just how dangerous these students think Donald Trump is, Campus Reform went to Harvard to ask a simple question, “Who is more dangerous to Americans, Donald Trump or ISIS?”

Watch what they had to say:

