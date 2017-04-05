VIDEO: Harvard students say Trump is more dangerous than ISIS

Cabot Phillips
Contributor

Total Shares

  • Harvard students recently established an informal "resistance school" to learn how to combat Donald Trump's policies, saying they feel "threatened" by the "danger" posed by the president.

  • Campus Reform traveled to the Ivy League university to find out just how dangerous they consider Trump to be, asking students whether Trump or ISIS presents a greater threat to Americans.

    • Over the past year and a half, college administrators and students have boldly spoken out against the election, and now the presidency, of Donald Trump.

    Perhaps nowhere was this more noticeable than on the left-leaning campus of Harvard University.

    "I think he's an asshole in chief. I don't think he really cares that much about the American people."   

    Campus Reform has reported numerous times on the overwhelming liberal bias at the Ivy League university, and just this week, students there started an anti-Trump “resistance school” with the goal of learning how to fight back against the president’s agenda.

    Students consistently cite the “danger” posed by President Trump, and claim to feel “threatened” by his policies.

    Wanting to know just how dangerous these students think Donald Trump is, Campus Reform went to Harvard to ask a simple question, “Who is more dangerous to Americans, Donald Trump or ISIS?”

    Watch what they had to say:

    Follow the author of this article on Twitter: @cabot_phillips



    Now Trending

    NAU prez rejects 'safe spaces,' students demand resignation

    800 Shares

    Recommended For You

    Cabot Phillips

    Cabot Phillips

    Contributor

    Cabot Phillips is a Campus Reform contributor. Prior to joining Campus Reform he spent time working on numerous campaigns—most recently as the Digital Grassroots Director for Marco Rubio’s Presidential bid. Phillips is also a YouTube Partner, creating and starring in numerous videos which have amassed over 70 million views across varying online platforms. A native of Leesburg, Virginia, Phillips graduated with a B.S. in Politics and Policy from Liberty University where he hosted a primetime FM Radio show, received the 2015 Dean’s Award, and was a Virginia correspondent for Campus Reform.

     

    More By Cabot Phillips

    Latest 20 Articles