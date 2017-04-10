The Weekly Roundup: 'Leftist bigots' reveal themselves
Monday 3 April
Conservative group tag-teamed by student gov, admins at Flagler
“You know, the library is kind of a cool place when it’s closed.”
They were worried about YAL “trending toward one certain political agenda,” so perhaps the SGA should abolish itself, too.
All-star panel examines ‘organized neurosis’ of PC college campuses
Sometimes, it’s not even that well-organized.
Student reporter fed to wolves for challenging anti-white prof
You’d think that they would bother teaching student journalists the definition of “libel,” but then that might have prevented them from booting a conservative columnist from the staff.
Columbia sets aside meeting space for POC, LGBTQ students only
Diversity through segregation, eh? Interesting approach...
Frat apologizes for ‘triggering’ dance moves
What? Like James Bond?
Constitution-wielding student sues college over speech policies
They already allow free speech on 0.003% of campus, so all they have to do is open up the remaining 99.997% and there won’t be a problem.
Libraries providing students with resources to ‘resist’ Trump
Tuesday 4 April
Student destroys pro-life display, yelling ‘this is bullshit!’
Ironically, his words fit his own behavior much better than they do the pro-life protesters’.
CSULA admin vows ‘leftist bigots’ will disrupt Santorum speech
Yep, we pretty much expect that sort of thing, these days…
At least they’re admitting they’re bigoted! The first step to recovery is admitting you have a problem.
Republican students harassed by ‘anti-fascist’ vandals
And here we had always thought that spray-painting hateful messages on public buildings was an essentially fascist thing to do.
Duke can’t find students to serve on ‘bias and hate’ committee
“Nobody goes there anymore, it’s too crowded.”
NAU prez rejects ‘safe spaces,’ students demand resignation
We suspect the real issue was her assertion that students should “develop the skills to be successful in this world.”
Wednesday 5 April
Muslim teen writes BLM hashtag 100 times, gets into Stanford
We’re still a little skeptical about this one. Bear in mind that the kid made the claim on April Fool’s Day.
Florida prof tries to hide identity while protesting Ben Shapiro speech
Perhaps she was worried about the optics of a professor protesting against the free exchange of ideas.
VIDEO: Harvard students say Trump is more dangerous than ISIS
They’ve clearly been watching too much Archer.
GMU hosts ‘make your own damn sandwich’ feminist event
And they actually made sandwiches, which seems somewhat contrary to the spirit of the event, but whatever.
AAUW: ‘Humans will walk on Mars’ before gender gap closes
All the more reason to get that Mars mission off the ground: perhaps then the AAUW will stop its whinging.
Thursday 6 April
Prof tries to keep anti-Trump course a secret, fearing backlash
Oops! Did we let the cat out of the bag?
University lowers ‘Civility Flag’ whenever someone gets offended
That’s right. They lower a “Civility Flag” to half-mast whenever someone is uncivil on campus, presumably so the community knows to begin its self-flagellation.
How on earth is it not continuously at half-mast?
UCLA prevents students from enrolling in free speech course
The school is immensely concerned that too many students would affect the professor’s ability to teach them all properly, but seems to have no such compunctions about forcing students to jeopardize their own safety by sitting in the aisles of a class they aren’t being allowed to take.
Anti-capitalist protesters disrupt work, traffic at IU
That makes a certain sordid sense. After all, without capitalism there would hardly be any work or traffic to disrupt.
Friday 7 April
‘Jewish Privilege’ claims are ‘groundless,’ researchers proclaim
Maybe that statistics course would have paid off, after all...
Defiant conservatives invite Coulter to Berkeley after riots
Somehow we don’t see Ann being driven from campus quite so easily.
Are our children 'unlearning?' OU asks
That’s certainly a novel approach to teaching.
We half-expected this to be a reference to the classic Bush-ism, “is our children learning?”
YAL group rejected, told to find ‘other ways’ to be libertarian
Oh? Are there ways of being libertarian that would meet with SGA’s approval?
Saturday 8 April
Harvard to erase Puritans from 181-year-old alma mater song
Honestly, we would have thought that “‘till the stock of the Puritans die” would have been considered something of an aspirational line.
Sunday 9 April
Protesters use ‘white accomplices’ as ‘buffers’ against police
Note the unintentionally-revealing use of the term “accomplices.”