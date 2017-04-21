Union asks profs to give extra credit for anti-Trump events

Faculty members at a Washington college are being encouraged to award students extra credit for attending a “Day of Resistance” featuring a slew of events condemning the Trump administration.

The event, sponsored in part by Shoreline Community College’s Federation of Teachers, the union representing the school's faculty, was advertised in a faculty-wide email by English Professor DuValle Daniel, who asked her peers to consider bringing one of their classes to the May Day program.

“If you would like to bring your class to an event, please RSVP.”

The email, containing a schedule of events for the “Day of Resistance,” then went on to ask faculty to “please support this effort in one or more of the following ways,” such as giving “students extra credit to attend events on their own,” discussing the history of the “May Day marches and rallies in [their] classrooms and [sharing] information about the 2017 Day of Resistance,” and even avoiding “assigning work that students cannot make up on May Day if they decide to join the immigrant march downtown.”

According to the email, the Day of Resistance was organized in “resistance” to alleged “attacks on immigrants, workers, organizations and people targeted by intolerance, climate, [and] education,” with several events on such topics scheduled throughout the day, including “Climate Change in a Trump Administration,” a training on “civil disobedience,” and another dubbed “White Fright: From Redemption to Donald Trump.”

The “White Fright” lecture is even sponsored by the school’s Office of the President and Student Leadership Center, but spokespersons for Shoreline did not respond to Campus Reform’s request for elaboration on the school’s involvement with the Day of Resistance.

