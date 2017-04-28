Editor-in-Chief Sterling Beard talks Ann Coulter, Berkeley

Campus Reform Editor-in-Chief Sterling Beard spoke with Bill Hemmer of America's Newsroom yesterday morning about the cancellation of Ann Coulter's speech at UC Berkeley.

"The left is only going to be emboldened by this," Beard warned, adding "what happens the next time [a less prominent] conservative figure comes [to speak at UC Berkeley]?"

Beard also pointed to the escalating violent rhetoric on the left, noting that "just a few weeks ago, we were having debates over whether or not it was a moral imperative to punch a nazi...now we've gone from punching a nazi to a mainstream conservative commentator."

The solution to restoring free speech at Berkeley, according to Beard, is law and order.

Watch below: