Prof: ‘some white people may have to die’

A Texas A&M University professor is facing backlash for a 2012 interview that recently resurfaced in which he argues for “killing white people in context.”

“So today I want to talk about killing white people in context,” Professor Thomas Curry begins his interview on Rob Redding’s radio show, before going on to discuss the historical justifications for the murdering of white people and referencing several obscure academic texts that discuss “killing white people as self-defense.”

“Look, in order to be equal, in order to be liberated, some white people may have to die.”

“So when we have this conversation about violence or killing white people it has to be looked at in the context of historical terms, and the fact that we have not addressed like how relevant and how solidified this kind of tradition is for black people saying, ‘look, in order to be equal, in order to be liberated, some white people may have to die,’” Curry continued, expressing that he has “been immensely disappointed” at how little the topic is discussed.

Campus Reform reached out to Curry for elaboration on his comments, though he did not reply in time for publication.

Shortly after Campus Reform contacted Curry, however, Texas A&M President Michael Young issued a statement condemning Curry’s comments as “disturbing,” saying they stand “in stark contrast” to the school’s values.

“As you may know, a podcast interview by one of our professors that took place approximately four and a half years ago resurfaced this week on social media, seen for the first time by many of us,” Young wrote in a statement obtained by Campus Reform. “The interview features disturbing comments about race and violence that stand in stark contrast to Aggie core values – most notably those of respect, excellence, leadership and integrity – values that we hold true toward all of humanity.”

“We wish no violence or harm even to those who espouse hateful views under the First Amendment, a sentiment that by its very nature is one that they would deny others,” he added.

Student Michael Buse, a conservative on campus and president of the school’s Speech and Debate Team, told Campus Reform that while Curry’s “rhetoric could be deemed reckless and even bigoted by some, he has a right to free speech.”

“Dr. Curry’s words calling for violence are concerning to a lot of people,” Buse remarked. “His words are inflammatory and, like so many academics, need a reality check, but I would be far more uncomfortable studying at a university where professors are policed, than at one where there are radicals with podcasts.”

