University cancels GOP senator's commencement address

Texas Southern University cancelled Sen. John Cornyn’s (R-Texas) commencement address after students expressed anger over the senator’s support of the Trump administration.

"Having a politician such as him speak at our institution is an insult to the students, to TSU, and to all [historically black colleges and universities]," argues a Change.org petition which generated over 850 signatures.

The university said in a statement that Cornyn has been asked "to instead visit with our students again at a future date in order to keep the focus on graduates and their families,” adding that "We, along with Senator Cornyn, agree that the primary focus of commencement should be a celebration of academic achievement.”

"Commencement exercises are special moments for our students, their families and the entire university," the university statement continued. "Every consideration is made to ensure that our student's graduation day is a celebratory occasion and one they will remember positively for years to come."

"The only thing I can say is that it was done to ensure that our students and families enjoyed their special day," university spokesman Kendrick D. Callis told The Texas Tribune.

Campus Reform reached out to TSU for comment, but did not receive a response in time for publication.

