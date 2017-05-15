CA university resolves to take stand against anti-Semitism

The student government at Chapman University in California has passed a resolution condemning anti-Semitism in response to the recent spike in anti-Semitism nationwide.

The “Resolution To Condemn Campus Anti-Semitism,” which was approved by a vote of 8-0-3, refers to “overwhelming incidents of anti-Semitism occurring nationwide, locally, and directly on campus,” and commits the student government to “an official stand against anti-Semitism” by adopting the U.S. State Department’s definition of anti-Semitism.

"This is a victory for the Jewish people and for the State of Israel."

[RELATED: REPORT: Campus anti-Semitism EXPLODES in 2016]

“This resolution asks for Chapman Student Government to adopt the State Department's definition of anti-Semitism as well as the State Department’s understanding of anti-Semitism relative to Israel,” explained Nicole Newman, president of the school’s Students Supporting Israel chapter. “The Student Government Association [SGA] recognized the Jewish right to self-determination; and considers attempts to undermine these rights, to be a form of bigotry.”

One example of anti-Semitism, according to the State Department definition, involves “mendacious, dehumanizing, demonizing, or stereotypical allegations about Jews as such or the power of Jews as a collective—especially but not exclusively, the myth about a world Jewish conspiracy or of Jews controlling the media, economy, government, or other societal institutions.”

[RELATED: anti-Semitic flyers attacking ‘Jewish privilege’ appear at UCI]

SGA Senator Matthew Ghan told Campus Reform that the resolution “was created as a preemptive measure due to the rise of Anti-Semitism throughout the country,” and “its goal is to promote a safe environment for all Jewish students on campus.”

“Chapman University Student Government Association unequivocally condemns all forms of anti-Semitism, and rejects attempts to justify anti-Jewish hatred or violent attacks as an acceptable expression of disapproval or frustration,” the resolution declares, though it also makes clear that this “solely represents Chapman University exercising its 1st amendment rights by using good speech to counter bad speech.”

The document affirms that the SGA “will respect the right of all students to freedom of speech,” but declares that the organization “will not facilitate, promote, fund, or participate in any activities that directly or indirectly promote anti-Semitism or undermine the rights of the Jewish people to self-determination.”

[RELATED: UCI Chancellor downplays school’s history of anti-Semitic incidents]

"We are very proud that we were able to pass this bill,” SSI said in a statement applauding the resolution "This is a victory for the Jewish people and for the State of Israel."

According to Ilan Sinelnikov, the national president of SSI, Chapman is the eighth campus to pass such a resolution since 2014, joining the University of Minnesota, the University of Georgia, Texas A&M, Ryerson University, Capital University, Indiana University, Kent State University.

“Our student leaders not only lead on their campuses, but they lead the pro-Israel community across the country,” Sinelnikov remarked approvingly.

The resolution is now awaiting a signature from the President of the SGA, which has a Monday night deadline.

Follow the author of this article on Twitter: @asabes10