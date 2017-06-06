Prof blames Fox for covering anti-Trump commencement speech

A Princeton University professor has cancelled her upcoming appearances due to backlash she faced for calling Donald Trump a “megalomaniac” during a commencement address.

As Campus Reform reported, Professor Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor recently delivered the commencement address at Hampshire College, where she called Trump a “racist, sexist megalomaniac” who has “empowered an attorney general who embraces and promulgates policies that have already proven to have had a devastating impact on black families and communities.”

After listing many of Trump’s flaws, she eventually cut herself off, saying “this list could continue but suffice to say that Donald Trump has fulfilled the campaign promises of a campaign organized and built upon racism, corporatism, and militarism.”

Fox News later picked up the story, and now Taylor has accused the network of deliberately running the piece “to incite and unleash the mob-like mentality of its fringe audience, anticipating that they would respond with a deluge of hate-filled emails—or worse.”

As a result of the many incendiary threats Taylor received, including one who vowed to “put the bullet from a .44 magnum” in her head, she has elected to cancel her upcoming speaking engagements, adding that she was “releasing this statement to say that [she] will not be silent.”

“Their side uses the threat of violence and intimidation because they cannot compete in the field of politics, ideas, and organizing,” she concluded. “The true strength of our side has not yet been expressed in its size and breadth, and so they believe they are winning.”

Notably, a statement of solidarity has been published in support of Taylor, garnering signatures from more than 6,000 people as of press time.

