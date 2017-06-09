Rutgers to host college fair for illegal immigrants

Rutgers University-Camden, a public institution in Camden, New Jersey, is set to host an information session “on the college application process” for illegal immigrants and their families.

The electronic flyer for the event was shared online by UndocuJersey, a Facebook page that is committed to providing information for “current and prospective undocumented college students.”

"Individual legal screenings and referrals will be provided on a first come, first served basis."

“Rutgers University-Camden is proud to host an information session and serve fair on the college application process for DACA or otherwise undocumented students and families,” the advertisement states, referring to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals immigration program implemented during the Obama administration.

According to the online flyer, the information session on June 10 will address “the admissions process and how to complete the application,” as well as “financial aid and consideration for school based scholarships.”

The event will also provide “individual legal screenings and referrals … on a first come, first served basis.”

Notably, the Facebook page also posted an identical flyer in Spanish titled “Feria de Universitaria.”

The official Rutgers University-Camden website confirms the date of the event, but only provides a brief, two-sentence summary of the fair.

This won’t be the first such fair at a Rutgers campus. In 2015, Rutgers-Newark hosted the first ever college fair for illegal immigrants, “UndocuRutgers.” The registration page for the 2015 event promised to not reveal the identities and immigration status of those who signed up for the fair to governmental or private organizations.

The university did not respond to Campus Reform’s request for comment in time for publication.

