Lawyers back move to transfer programs to Maryland HBCUs

Nikita Vladimirov
Investigative Reporter

  • The move is estimated by proponents to cost $230-650 million over the next half decade, with an additional $200 million investment into existing programs.

    • Lawyers representing the traditionally black universities in Maryland are pushing for a multi-million dollar move to transfer academic programs from historically white schools.

    According to a report by The Baltimore Sun, the coalition of attorneys proposed to transfer about 20 academic programs currently taught at traditionally white universities as part of a legal effort to push back on "shameful history" of segregation.

    With the closing arguments of a decade-long lawsuit coming to an end on Thursday, the proponents of the initiative also called for a creation of 70 new educational programs that would give the historically black institutions a chance to create their own identity.

    The supporters of the move have maintained that the state fuels segregation by implementing policies that heavily prioritize the well-funded programs at the traditionally white universities.

    "Serious constitutional violations may require serious costs," attorney Michael Jones told the publication.

    In fact, the lawyers estimate that the overall cost of the move would range between $230 million and $650 million over the next half a decade, with an additional $200 million investment into existing programs.

    According to the report, long term spending would also include $200 million for scholarships and marketing for the next ten years.

    Kristen Clarke, president of the Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, a legal group that supports the suit, maintained that the state continues its unlawful practices even after the landmark Supreme Court decision Brown v. Board of Education.

    "Even after Brown v. Board of Education, Maryland continues to operate an unlawful, racially segregated system," she told the publication.

    "We believe this case will provide a road map for other states that are struggling to racially desegregate their higher- education systems," she added.

    Follow the author of this article on Twitter: @nikvofficial



