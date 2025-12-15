Bates College delays ‘Race, Power, Privilege, and Colonialism’ course mandate to 2029

Bates College in Lewiston, Maine, will not require students to complete a course requirement called “Race, Power, Privilege and Colonialism” until 2029, three years later than initially scheduled.

The college voted in 2023 to require the course, beginning in 2026. The college created the Race, Power, Privilege, and Colonialism (RPPC) ad hoc committee to oversee the process. On Nov. 3, the college reconsidered the start date and moved it back to 2029.

The faculty decision was unanimous, according to The Bates Student, the school’s student-run newspaper.

The requirement, listed on the dean of faculty’s web page, intends to “ensure the development of student literacy in issues of race, power, privilege, colonialism, and their consequences.”

Under the requirements, students must take two applicable courses, one for the United States and one for international topics. The requirement also appears on the college’s Equity and Inclusion page.

According to the newspaper’s report, the college primarily delayed the start date because of potential federal interference.

“By caring for those of us who are multiply marginalized, who are teaching this, and our students and our staff,” Ian Khara Ellasante, a professor of gender and sexuality and voting member for the RPPC committee, said.

“I think that is the true heart and the true spirit of what we’re trying to do with the RPPC, as a part of what makes Bates, Bates – not just the curriculum, but as the institution as a whole,” Ellasante continued.

President Trump, who has targeted Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) efforts at colleges and universities, will leave office in January 2029.

“We view this change as a necessary step toward ensuring that the implementation of the RPPC requirement is as successful as it can be,” student government leaders said following the decision. “We believe in this new timeline on the basis that Bates will be in a stronger position to both carry out the implementation of RPPC and address any challenges it may face.”

Several universities require DEI-themed courses for students to graduate.

The University of Connecticut began requiring an “Anti-Black Racism” course in 2023, but the school is considering whether to remove it due to federal restrictions.

“Following guidance issued by the federal government, it is the opinion of the University General Counsel’s Office that the ABR requirement as originally passed by the University Senate would be considered illegal by the current federal administration,” the school’s counsel said in October.

A November report found that 20 schools in the California State University system require DEI courses, such as “Chican@/Latinx Lives,” “Power/Privilege: Gender and Race, Sex, Class,” “Decolonizing Public Health,” or “Introduction to Black Studies.”

Campus Reform contacted Bates College for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.