Democrat activist Stacey Abrams hosts post-election debrief for students at Howard University

Credit: TED Conference

Democrat activist Stacey Abrams gathered students to lead a post-election discussion at Howard University.

The discussion was led by Stacey Abrams, Howard University’s Ronald W. Walters Endowed Chair for Race and Black Politics.

At the event, students were invited to ask questions and hold conversations with Abrams, as an attempt to help students process their feelings while recapping Donald Trump’s victory and the pathway forward after the election.

Abrams spoke about a number of different issues and topics surrounding the 2024 election, including topics such as misinformation, Roe v. Wade, victim mentalities in politics, Black liberation, and Christians.

At the event, Abrams stated that she wanted to invite a conversation about “[N]ot just what happened with the election,” but also “[W]hat our opportunities are, what are our obligations, and what our presence in this country requires of us.”

[RELATED: University of Tulsa professor links criticism against Barney to ‘white masculine’ resistance to homosexuality]

Abrams claimed at the event that “It’s the intent to shift America from its constitutional responsibility of not having established religion to not only making Christianity the central pillar [of American government], but make evangelical Christianity the metric for which everything is judged,” Abrams explained. “So [for] secularism, we have to push back. Black people are uniquely positioned for this, because we are among the most religious communities in the world.”

Abrams also made claims that Title IX is a policy that is being “weaponized” as a means to “eliminate [diversity, equity and inclusion], so that when there is a Supreme Court case that basically wipes out Title IX, it’s going to be a death by a thousand cuts.”

[RELATED: Northeastern University Spirituality Center hosts ‘Slime making BIPOC healing space’ in response to Trump victory]

Speaking about how students feel tired and upset about the recent election and the overturning of Roe v. Wade, Abrams stated: “Black women are usually the most effective fighters because we are often the most targeted victim, and I refuse to submit to my own victimization, so I keep fighting.” Abrams also said that. “There aren’t enough of us to change it on our own, but we understand more than anyone what the consequences of inaction or antagonism feels like.”

Abrams also pushed for students to organize ahead of the 2026 midterms, stating that students should start blogs or YouTube channels, get involved with organizations, and go to local government meetings to create change.