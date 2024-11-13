New study identifies 150+ 'militant' anti-Israel groups on US campuses

The Capital Research Center (CRC) recently published a study entitled “Marching Towards Violence” that investigates the rise of militant left-wing anti-Semitism on the campuses of US colleges and universities, identifying more than 150 campus groups which explicitly support terrorism.

The authors listed twelve of the study’s conclusions, each of which emphasize the violent rhetoric maintained by many anti-Israel groups. In particular, the study notes that the majority of activist groups support crime as a method for achieving political goals.

“Some major groups and coalitions in the movement, including ‘mainstream’ civil society groups, directly encourage and assist criminal ‘direct actions’ such as seizing and damaging buildings,” the study concluded. “They also provide guides on how to avoid being identified and prosecuted by law enforcement.”

The CRC study also established that “significant militant elements within the movement are pushing the movement toward a wider and more severe campaign focused on property destruction and violence that can be credibly described as domestic terrorism.”

[RELATED: Cornell suspends pro-Hamas students for 3 years following protest arrests]

According to the study, most groups no longer even support a two-state solution to the Israel-Hamas conflict, instead calling for a complete and absolute obliteration of the Jewish state.

“The majority of the protesting groups seek the destruction of Israel, which fits the international legal definition of ‘genocide’—the very atrocity they purport to be trying to stop,” the study reads. “Only a tiny minority have proclaimed the goal of achieving a permanent two-state solution in which an independent Palestine and an independent Jewish state of Israel live peacefully.”

Many organizations on the list of 159 groups the study identifies as “pro-terrorism” are also involved in political advocacy that extends beyond the Israel-Hamas conflict, such as “Queers for Palestine,” “Queers Undermining Israeli Terror” (QUIT), and multiple regional arms of Black Lives Matter, including those in Chicago, Detroit, Indianapolis, and Phoenix.

[RELATED: Harvard to reconsider student discipline processes amid anti-Israel protests]

Among these organizations, the study names Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) as the chief perpetrator of anti-Israel political rhetoric and action. In particular, the study notes that SJP, unlike other anti-Israel groups, claims to go beyond merely “supporting” the movement against Israel.

“That context is important for accurately understanding the text in SJP’s toolkit that declares, ‘We as Palestinian students in exile are PART of this movement, not in solidarity with this movement’ (original emphasis). The significance of this declaration cannot be overstated. SJP said it is Hamas,” the study reads. “It also refers to ‘our resistance’ when boasting about the success of Hamas’s October 7 terrorist attacks on Israel.”

Campus Reform has reached out to CRC for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.