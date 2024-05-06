NO THANKS: Students participate in 'Meatless Monday' for ‘Climate and Justice Education Week’

Several colleges participated in a “Worldwide Climate and Justice Education Week” during the first week of April.



The “Worldwide Climate and Justice Education Week” was advertised by Action Network, an “open platform that empowers individuals and groups to organize for progressive causes.” The group wrote: “Join us in hosting Climate and Justice dialogues during Climate Education Week, April 2024. Be a leader to your community, plan to host an event on your campus or school.”





Middlebury College in Vermont announced on April 1: “During the week of April 1-5, all faculty are asked to devote at least five minutes of their classroom time to a conversation about climate solutions and justice so that we can engage as many of our community members as possible.”



At least 60 faculty took part.



Events included a lecture titled: “No Future for Us? Young People’s Climate Anxiety and the Future of Reproduction,” and a “Holistic Future Circles” event.



Middlebury wrote that “Holistic Future Circles” focused on “exploration into what holistic sustainability and futures can look like in a changing world.”



Bard College in New York also participated in the “Worldwide Climate and Justice Education Week,” which featured “bi-weekly organizing webinars, connections with participating educators and organizers, scripts for short climate-plays, introductory and concluding videos for events.”



The school claimed that “Climate change is fundamentally an issue of justice. Those who have contributed the least to the crisis are affected the most by the climate crisis. Solving climate change necessitates working to reverse these injustices.”



At Kalamazoo College in Michigan, students were encouraged to participate in events such as “Meatless Monday,” alleging that “[p]lant-based proteins are a promising alternative to traditional meat products because they impact the environment about 50% less than real meat.”



Another event invited participants to “[f]ight climate anxiety” and “talk about the overwhelming feelings some have over environmental concerns.”



Campus Reform has reached out to Middlebury College, Bard College, and Kalamazoo College for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.