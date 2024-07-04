StandWithUs urges Northwestern trustees to nullify agreement with anti-Israel encampment protesters

Screenshot taken from X account of Mark Weyermuller.

Pro-Israel organization StandWithUs sent a letter to the Northwestern University Board of Trustees asking them to nullify an agreement that administrators made with the anti-Israel encampment “agitators.”

StandWithUs utilized the legal counsel of Kasowitz Benson Torres LLP and sent a legal demand letter to Northwestern’s Board of Trustees on Monday “objecting to the unlawful and immoral agreement the administration entered into, capitulating to the discriminatory demands of student, faculty, and outside agitators on April 29, 2024.”

The letter alleges that the agreement Northwestern made with anti-Israel occupiers risks the university’s “values, reputation, standing and endowment.”

“Northwestern has surrendered to agitators’ unlawful conduct and outrageous demands in a move that threatens to set a national precedent for university leadership enabling and supporting in the complete breakdown of civility, policies, and the law,” said Roz Rothstein, CEO of StandWithUs. “At a time when Jewish and Israeli students across the country are under unprecedented attack, Northwestern’s leadership shouldn’t engage in patchwork unlawful actions but instead strive to be a part of the solution.”

StandWithUs accuses Northwestern of violating its own bylaws and statutes, which states that no contract or agreement should be made without ”first authorized by the Board of Trustees of the University, or . . . authority approved in accordance with the Bylaws.”

In the deal made with protesters, Northwestern administrators agreed to “support visiting Palestinian faculty and students at risk” by funding two Palestinian faculty per year for two years and covering the full cost of attendance for five Palestinian undergraduates to attend the institution.

Northwestern will also provide “temporary space” for Muslim students and Middle East and North African Studies Program students, with the promise that a house will be built for those students.

Northwestern fell short of promising a full divestment for Israel, but agreed to re-establish an investment responsibility committee with representation from students, faculty, and staff.

The encampment protesters agreed to make their demonstration complaint with university policies and regulations in exchange for the deal.

”This path forward requires the immediate removal of tents on Deering Meadow, cessation of non-approved use of amplified sound and a commitment that all conduct on Deering and across campus will comply with all University rules and policies. Compliant demonstration can continue at Deering Meadow through June 1,” the university wrote in a statement.