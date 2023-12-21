2023’s worst three examples of campus calls for Jewish genocide

Following the Oct. 7 Hamas terror attack against Israel, students at college campuses across the country were quick to use the opportunity to voice support for Hamas “resistance fighters,” asserting that Israel was to blame for the brutal rapes, murders, and other atrocities endured by civilians at the hands of Palestinian terrorists. Some students and professors went so far as to advocate for the genocide of Jews.

Campus Reform has compiled a list of some of the most shocking examples of calls for Jewish genocide coming out of American colleges and universities.





1. UPDATE: UC Davis prof ‘still employed’ after threatening Jewish journalists with death, home invasion, kidnapping

A University of California Davis assistant professor threatened ‘zionist journalists’ in a social media post that implied threats of murder, home invasion, and kidnapping.

‘one group of ppl we have easy access to in the US is all these zionist journalists who spread propaganda & misinformation ,” assistant professor of American Studies Jemma Decristo posted to X. “they have houses w addresses, kids in school”

‘they can fear their bosses, but they should fear us more 🔪🪓🩸🩸🩸”





2. UPDATED: ‘Kill Jews’: Cornell’s kosher dining hall shuts down after death threats emerge

A Jewish student group at Cornell cautioned students away from a kosher dining hall after students made violent anti-Semitic threats.

The Cornell chapter of the Jewish student organization Hillel told students to stay away from 104West!, home of the kosher and multicultural dining room on campus, after students posted violent threats to a discussion forum.





3. Students walk out of class nationwide to rally against Israel. Some are getting extra credit for it.

An image posted to social media, reportedly from New York University’s walkout, shows an individual holding a sign advocating for the eradication of Jewish people worldwide, with a drawing of the Star of David in a trashcan underneath the phrase “Please Keep the WORLD Clean.”



