2024: 5 times Jewish students were attacked 

Amid a rise in anti-Israel sentiment on many American campuses, a disturbing number Jewish students were violently assaulted or threatened in 2024. Here are five examples.

1. Mask-wearing assailants violently attack two Jewish students at DePaul University

Two Jewish students at DePaul University in Chicago were violently assaulted recently.

The announcement came from University President Robert L. Manuel on Nov. 6 in a message to the DePaul community.

2. Group attacks University of Michigan student for being Jewish: Police

An unknown group attacked a Jewish student near the Jewish Resource Center close to the University of Michigan campus on Sunday.

“The 19-year-old male victim reported he was walking when a group of unknown males behind him asked if he was Jewish,” the Ann Arbor Police Department noted. “When the victim replied yes, the group of males proceeded to assault him. The suspects then fled the area on foot. The victim suffered minor injuries, and he did not require hospitalization.”

3. UC Berkeley student speaks out about ‘horrific day for Jewish students,’ says freshman female was ‘choked’ during violent protest: WATCH

The co-president of a pro-Israel organization at the University of California, Berkeley told Campus Reform that the violent protests of Feb. 26, which left several students injured, was “one of the most horrific” days for Jewish students at the institution.

Danielle Sobkin is the co-president of Bears for Israel, which joined several organizations in hosting Ran Bar Yoshafat, a former soldier for the IDF and lawyer, for an event titled “Israel at War: Combat the Lies,” which was intended to focus on international law.

4. Jewish students allegedly assaulted by bottle-wielding individual wearing keffiyeh at University of Pittsburgh

One person was arrested following an attack on two Jewish students at the University of Pittsburgh.

Two Jewish students wearing yarmulkes were walking along campus Friday night when they were singled out by the assailant, identified as Jarrett Buba, as reported by NBC News.

5. Armed gunman threatens UMich Jewish students, rabbi, in home invasion on Jewish New Year

A rabbi and Jewish students from the University of Michigan (UMich) were recently threatened by an armed robber who held them at gunpoint.

The incident occurred on Wednesday as the group was celebrating Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, according to Fox News.