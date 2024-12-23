2024: 5 Title VI investigations
Several universities found themselves accused of violating federal civil rights laws in 2024. Here are five examples.
1. Brown University reaches agreement with Department of Education after Title VI complaint: Here’s what it includes
The Department of Education reached an agreement with Brown University after Campus Reform Editor-in-Chief Dr. Zachary Marschall filed a Title VI complaint into the institution.
2. Dept. of Ed investigates Princeton University over campus anti-Semitism response
The Department of Education has opened an investigation into Princeton University over its alleged failure to respond to campus anti-Semitism.
3. Dept. of Education investigating Northwestern University over anti-Semitism complaint
The Department of Education Office for Civil Rights has opened an investigation into Northwestern University over its handling of anti-Semitic incidents, Campus Reform has learned.
4. Boston University faces federal investigation over anti-Semitism complaint
The Department of Education opened an investigation into Boston University over its response to anti-Semitism on campus following Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack against Israel.
5. Temple University enters into resolution agreement with Dept. of Education over alleged failure in response to campus anti-Semitism
Temple University has entered into a voluntary agreement with the Department of Education over a Title VI complaint alleging the institution fostered an environment where anti-Semitism can thrive.