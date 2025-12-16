Opinion
2026 MIDTERMS: The 5 universities where employees donated the most to Democratic candidates

Campus Reform analyzed Federal Election Commission data to rank the 5 universities behind the largest total donations to Democratic PACs this year by employee donations.

Alessia Degraeve | Associate Editor
December 16, 2025, 4:10 pm ET

The data represented in this analysis was retrieved from publicly available Federal Election Commission data last updated on on Nov. 30, and calculates totals using contributions to Democratic and Republican political action committees (PACs).


Graph generated with Perplexity.


5. Northwestern University

Northwestern comes in fifth place with total donations reaching $232,041.

Of these donations, 224,223, or 96.63%, went to Democratic PACs.


4. Harvard University

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Harvard makes the list. Coming in fourth, the university totaled $285,701 in donations last year. 

Of these donations, $282,517, or 98.88%, went to Democratic PACs.


3. University of Chicago

In third place we have the University of Chicago, grossing $321,820 in donations in 2025. 

Of these donations, $311,804, or 96.89%, went to Democratic PACs.


2. Stanford University

Stanford comes in second place, with gross donations reaching $425,356 in the last year. 

Of these, $399,736, or 93.97% percent, went to democratic PACs. 


1. University of California-Berkeley 

In first place is UC-Berkeley with a whopping $431,228 in donations in 2025.

Of these donations, $423,213, or 98.14%, went to Democratic PACs.

