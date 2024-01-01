Opinion
3 men who invaded women's campus spaces in 2023

There have been a number of instances this year where males who identify as females have inserted themselves in areas that belong to women, taking opportunities for themselves in the name of equity and inclusion.

January 1, 2024, 3:00 pm ET


1. IN THE NEWS: Transgender volleyball player may become the first male to receive women’s D1 scholarship

A recent report reveals that a California male high school junior who identifies as transgender may be the first male to receive a women’s Division 1 athletic scholarship.

Tate Drageset has made a verbal commitment to play volleyball for the University of Washington, per an exclusive report from Reduxx


2. ’Peeping’ trans student to stay in sorority after judge dismisses lawsuit

Thanks to a federal judge, a transgender-identifying man is allowed to remain in a Wyoming sorority chapter despite accusations that he had been “voyeuristically peeping” at female members during “intimate situations” in their sorority house.


3. Sorority’s national office kicks man out of St. Lawrence U chapter

The national headquarters of a sorority at St. Lawrence University removed a man admitted into the Canton, New York, chapter. 

The student alleges that it was an ‘act of discrimination’ on the part of the Chi Omega headquarters office. 



