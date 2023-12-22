4 times donors pulled money over campus anti-Semitism

This year, several megadonors at Ivy League universities pulled their donations in protest of administrations’ failure to protect Jewish students on campus.

Here are the donors who closed their pocketbooks to anti-Semitism on campus:





1. Billionaire alumn says UPenn Hamas response inadequate, calls on donors to ‘close checkbooks,’ leaders to resign

CEO of private equity firm Apollo Global Management Marc Rowan slammed the University of Pennsylvania (UPenn) for not taking a stronger stance against anti-Semitism in light of Hamas’ attacks on Israel.

The billionaire, a UPenn graduate, called for UPenn leaders to resign in an op-ed that The Daily Pennsylvanian has not published yet. He ordered alumni to “close their checkbooks” until UPenn’s president, Elizabeth Magill, and the chairman of its board of trustees, Scott Bok, resign.





2. PROF ELLWANGER: Donors school UPenn in responding to Hamas

This seems to have been the last straw for alumnus Jon Huntsman, Jr., former Governor of Utah and a major donor whose family has given tens of millions of dollars to Penn. Last week, he sent a letter to university President Liz Magill explaining that he and his family will no longer donate to the school.





3. Donor pulls $100 million from Penn, says he may reconsider if Magill is replaced

After University of Pennsylvania President Liz Magill testified before Congress that “calling for the genocide of Jews” on campus does not necessarily violate university rules, the school lost a $100 million donation. The megadonor says he is willing to reconsider— as soon as Magill is replaced.

Ross Stevens, CEO of Stone Ridge Asset Management, is a graduate of Penn’s Wharton Business School. In 2019, the school announced a new Stevens Center for Innovation in Finance. In 2017, Stevens donated limited partnership units in Stone Ridge, to fund the center.





4. Harvard alumni claim school ‘has lost its way,’ pledge only $1 donations for foreseeable future

Numerous alumni of the university have rebuked the school for failing to properly address anti-Semitism on campus following the Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attacks on Israel.