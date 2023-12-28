4 times Florida campus leftists panicked over Ron DeSantis in 2023

Florida Governor and Presidential candidate Ron DeSantis has made many changes in the name of education and fairness this year, such as banning DEI practices and CRT in higher education. Many leftist students have taken issue with this though, going so far as to protest DeSantis on their own universities.

Campus Reform has compiled a list of 4 times this year when campus leftists panicked over Ron DeSantis.





1. Trans activists protest DeSantis

Members of the Trans+ Student Union and other students at the University of South Florida (USF) recently protested Governor DeSantis’ requirement that public universities in Florida report data related to “gender-affirming” care.

Protestors handed out flyers, condoms, and “Tampa Bay Abortion Fund stickers,” student newspaper The Oracle reports.





2. Leftists students blast FSU president for thanking DeSantis

On May 15, members of the leftist Students for a Democratic Society at Florida State University (FSU SDS) berated university President Richard McCullough in an Instagram post after he sent an email to students and staff in which he briefly indicated his appreciation for Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis’ positive impact on the university.

Reflecting on the school’s various academic and athletic achievements throughout the year, McCullough acknowledged that “none of these successes would have been possible without the support of the Florida Legislature and the Governor.”





3. USF students protest DeSantis’ education policies

On Feb. 23, students at the University of South Florida (USF), along with students at other state universities and colleges across Florida, held a protest against Governor Ron DeSantis’ education policies.

The protest consisted of students with various signs verbalizing their displeasure at the DeSantis administration’s recent attempts to curb the influence of critical race theory and DEI ideology in state schools.





4. Florida high schoolers avoiding universities in their home state, citing political concerns

Many LGBTQ+ students in Florida high schools are strongly considering leaving the state for college due to political reasons, citing state legislation.

Per a survey by Intelligent, 1 in 8 Florida high school seniors cited Governor Ron DeSantis’ policies as a reason that they would not be attending a public in-state university.



