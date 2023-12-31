Opinion
4 weirdest sex fetishes found on campus in 2023

Topics included pornography, abortion, non-monogamous relationships, sex toys, and Shibari rope binding.

Campus Reform
December 31, 2023, 5:00 pm ET


Many universities hold what is called ‘sex week’ on their campuses, that cover topics from pornography to polyamory. Other events occur outside of ‘sex week,’ sometimes catering to odd fetishes or encouraging sexual deviance.

Campus Reform has compiled a list of 4 of the weirdest sex fetishes found on campus in 2023.


1. UOregon advertises sex toy shop as a ‘gender support service’

Listed on the University of Oregon’s (UO) Dean of Students student resource webpage is an “eco-conscious, green, gender-inclusive sex toy shop” named “As You Like It.”

The store is among the numerous options featured by the university’s LGBT Education and Support Services and its “Gender-Affirming Support” efforts.


2. Ohio State wants to teach you about ‘ethical pornography,’ bondage

Ohio State University hosted their fourth annual Sex Week from February 12-18. Topics included pornography, abortion, non-monogamous relationships, sex toys, and Shibari rope binding. 

Ohio State’s Sex Week is hosted by Student Advocates for Sexual Health Awareness (SASHA). According to the club’s constitution, SASHA’s mission is to “educate the student body about sexual health in all its forms.”   


3. Public university’s ‘Sex Week’ features ‘Chicanx sexuality,’ BDSM gear maintenance

Portland State University (PSU) began its annual “Sex Week” on Feb. 28, featuring topics ranging from BDSM gear maintenance, to “Chicanx sexuality,” to a community panel about polyamory.

To kick off the week, students were invited to a “leather workshop” to learn “how to care for your BDSM leather so it can look great and last a long time!”


4.  Study praising group sex at SF ‘Horse Market’ follows higher ed trend to normalize illicit queer activity in name of inclusion

Two academics in the United Kingdom have concluded that an organized group sex event in San Francisco provides “a protected space” for gay men, in a world where “queer culture” is being “commercialized” by heterosexuals.



