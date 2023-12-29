5 times Campus Reform Correspondents appeared on TV in 2023

This year, Campus Reform Correspondents made many appearances on major news outlets, including Fox News, Real America’s Voice, Newsmax, and various local news outlets.

Watch some of Campus Reform’s most notable correspondent media appearances this year:





1. WATCH: Campuses idealize Marxists

Campus Reform Correspondent Emily Sturge recently discussed a controversial mural at Syracuse University on Real America’s Voice. The mural, located in a high-traffic area of the Goldstein Student Center, features Che Guevara, a Cuban Marxist revolutionary, alongside figures like Mother Teresa and Martin Luther King Jr. Sturge criticized the mural for glorifying Guevara, who she noted was a mass murderer, arguing that it reflects a troubling trend in higher education to idealize leftist ideologies.

Sturge emphasized that the mural overlooks the devastating impact of communism, responsible for over 100 million deaths in the last century. She accused the university administration of pushing a left-wing agenda without considering the experiences of students who have fled socialist countries.





2. College students fear anti-Semitism on their campuses

Campus Reform Correspondents Michael Duke (Fordham University) and Jeremy Li (Rutgers University) joined Fox Business on Thursday to discuss their concerns over rising anti-Semitism on campuses.

”It’s really disappointing to see Rutgers administrators and administrators across a lot of other campuses...that we’re not getting a stronger message coming out,” Li said.

Li blamed weak campus leadership for the spread of pro-Hamas activism on campuses.

Duke cited “what’s taught in academia” as one of the top factors he sees fueling anti-Semitism on campuses.





3. WATCH: Trump goes ‘back to the voter base that got him elected in 2016’

Campus Reform Correspondent Ian Cruz joins The Evening Edit to discuss the Sept. 28 Republican presidential candidate debate and analyze Trump’s concurrent event with striking autoworkers.

”He went back to the voter base that got him elected in 2016,” Cruz said. “It was working class voters that shifted from the Democrats under Barack Obama to voting for [him].”





4. WATCH: Legal immigrant weighs in on Biden’s open border policy

Campus Reform Correspondent Pedro Rodriguez joins Fox and Friends First’s Hispanic voter panel to discuss the 2024 election.

Rodriguez, who was born in Venezuela and became a naturalized American citizen in 2019, objects to the Biden administration giving out work visas to illegal immigrants.





5. WATCH: Correspondents weigh in on campus conservatism as college towns flip blue

In light of a recent Politico report highlighting how college towns are flipping blue, three Campus Reform correspondents—William Biagini, Lena Branch, and Kale Ogunbor—appeared on Fox and Friends to discuss what being a conservative means in these towns.

According to the report, 38 of America’s 171 college towns have flipped blue since 2000. 117 of those towns at-large have generally shifted Democrat.



