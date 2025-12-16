5 times Campus Reform exposed foreign funding in 2025

Campus Reform exposed billions of dollars in foreign funding funneled into U.S. colleges and universities in 2025. These financial ties raise serious concerns about transparency, national security, and foreign influence on American academic institutions. Below are five key investigations.

1. Harvard accepted over $1.4B from foreign sources, Campus Reform audit finds

A Campus Reform audit of Department of Education records revealed Harvard University received over $1.4 billion in foreign funds over the last decade. The money came from 77 countries, including $295 million from the United Kingdom, $200 million from Hong Kong, and $150 million from China. These findings underscore the global financial entanglements of America’s most elite universities.

2. Foreign cash from China, Qatar floods elite U.S. universities with $12B

A 2025 report from Americans for Public Trust revealed that U.S. universities have accepted nearly $12 billion from China and Qatar. China funneled $3.7 billion to more than 200 institutions, with New York University (NYU), Harvard, and Stanford University among the top ten recipients. Qatar gave $6.25 billion, directing large sums to Cornell University, Texas A&M, and Georgetown University. The report warned that authoritarian regimes are using financial leverage to shape academic agendas.

3. Report highlights $1B in Qatari funding to Georgetown since 2005

The Institute for the Study of Global Antisemitism and Policy (ISGAP) published a 2025 report detailing over $1 billion in Qatari funding to Georgetown University since 2005. The report alleges Georgetown underreported these funds to the Dept. of Education and has facilitated the normalization of Islamic ideology on campus. The university recently renewed a 10-year partnership with the Qatar Foundation and honored a Qatari royal who praised a Hamas leader tied to the October 7 attacks on Israel.

4. Harvard accepted $1.6 million from Palestine between 2017-2019

Federal Student Aid data shows Harvard received $1.57 million from the Palestinian Territories across three donations between 2017 and 2019. The disclosure comes amid a federal records request prompted by concerns over “inaccurate foreign financial disclosures.” Education Secretary Linda McMahon stated the Trump administration is seeking transparency to ensure Harvard is not influenced by foreign entities hostile to U.S. interests. Harvard is now required to turn over detailed records of its foreign funding.

5. UMich accepted over $270M in foreign funds, Campus Reform audit finds; feds launch probe

A Campus Reform audit revealed the University of Michigan accepted over $270 million in foreign funds from 38 nations between 2015 and 2025, including $30 million from China and tens of millions more from Japan, South Korea, and Hong Kong. The Dept. of Education launched a federal investigation after discovering significant discrepancies in the university’s financial disclosures. Trump administration officials believe the actual foreign funding may be much higher.