63% of Americans say college degree not worth the cost, poll finds

A growing number of Americans no longer see college as a worthwhile investment.

A recent NBC News poll found that 63% of Americans now say a four-year degree is “not worth the cost because people often graduate without specific job skills and with a large amount of debt to pay off.”

Only 33% of respondents believe a degree is “worth the cost because people have a better chance to get a good job and earn more money over their lifetime.”

The numbers mark a sharp drop in public confidence. In 2017, the same poll showed Americans nearly split, with 49% saying college was worth it and 47% disagreeing.

This decline in perceived value of a college degree comes as job prospects for degree holders continue to stagnate.

As Campus Reform previously reported, a March report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed that unemployment rates for recent college graduates were virtually identical to those without degrees. The data undermines long-standing assumptions that a bachelor’s degree guarantees better employment.

Meanwhile, the cost of attending college has continued to skyrocket.

Data from the College Board revealed that the average cost of tuition and fees at public four-year institutions has nearly doubled over the past three decades. Private nonprofit universities have also seen a 74% increase in tuition over the same period.

As tuition doubles and job outcomes remain flat, more Americans appear ready to rethink whether traditional college is a smart investment or a high-cost gamble with no guaranteed return.

