8 universities seeking to curb violent protests in 2024

As Campus Reform continues to cover widespread anti-Semitism in higher education, some universities are now taking steps to quell the hatred. Here is a list of eight institutions that have enacted new limits on violent anti-Israel activism in the 2024-25 academic year.

1. CUNY schools heighten security ahead of potential anti-Israel protests

The City University of New York (CUNY) is strengthening security measures on its campuses ahead of a potentially turbulent semester that could see more anti-Israel protests.

CUNY has added more security officers to campuses within its system, and school officials will be more intentional in asking students their opinions regarding discrimination on campus.

2. California colleges boost campus security in response to recent anti-Israel protests

In the wake of widespread anti-Israel demonstrations during the past school year, major California universities have increased security restrictions on protests in an effort to bolster campus safety.

Lawrence Sung, a senior at the University of Southern California (USC) told the Los Angeles Times that the new efforts, which included ID scans and increased vetting of student bags and personal items, seemed excessive to him, going so far as to compare the campus of USC to a fortress.

3. University of Virginia bans encampments, preempting future disruptive anti-Israel protests

The University of Virginia has banned encampments on campus in an update to its protest regulations.

The school updated its protest policies on Aug. 26. The new regulations ban outdoor camping on campus, effectively forbidding any potential future anti-Israel tent encampments.

4. UConn updates campus activities policy to ban encampments after disruptive anti-Israel protests

The scale of anti-Israel protests during the past academic year have prompted one school in Storrs, Connecticut to amend its free speech policies in an effort to bolster campus safety.

The University of Connecticut (UConn) recently revised a set of campus activities policies, which include updates to the university’s rules on campus protests. Among other updates, the policy expressly bans students from erecting encampments on university property.

5. NYU updates code of conduct, will no longer let anti-Semites hide under guise of ‘anti-Zionism’

New York University (NYU) has revised its student code of conduct to clarify that certain phrases or actions targeting Zionism would violate university regulations.

6. Columbia limits campus to public in anticipation of more anti-Israel unrest

In a public announcement, Columbia University has announced that it is restricting access to the university’s campus, following measures that were taken in the spring amidst pro-Hamas protests.

7. California universities ban campus encampments after chaotic anti-Israel protests

The University of California system leader called on UC schools to enforce existing school regulations against disruptive camps and protests.

On Monday, UC President Michael V. Drake instructed the chancellors of UC’s 10 universities to enforce rules that ban disruptive protests ahead of the start of the fall semester. Students will also be stopped from wearing masks during protests in order to hide their identities.

8. NO MORE: New Indiana University policy bans invasive graffiti, tent encampments

Indiana University leaders have taken steps intended to better prepare for disruptive campus demonstrations.

The Board of Trustees at Indiana University (IU) recently voted to enact a new series of protest restrictions in the wake of multiple anti-Israel demonstrations across its campuses this past year, especially at the Bloomington location.