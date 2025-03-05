$80M DOGE find at DoD uncovers more wasteful spending tied to higher ed

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has revealed that the Department of Defense (DoD) has spent over $80 million on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives.

In a recent video shared on X, Chief Pentagon Spokesman Sean Parnell highlighted several examples of what he termed wasteful spending, including:

- $1.6 million to the University of Florida to study effects of climate change in West Africa

- $1.9 million for “holistic DEI transformation and training in the Air Force”

- $6 million to the University of Montana to “strengthen American democracy by bridging divides”

- $3.5 million by the Defense Human Resources Activity to support DEI groups

[RELATED: DOGE reveals most savings at Dept. of Education with nearly $1B cut]

Campus Reform investigated further and uncovered an additional $5 million spent on similar DEI initiatives and university climate change studies by the Department of Defense on USAspending.gov.

Examples of this spending include:

1. $1.6 million to Boise State University to study how climate change impacts bird egg-laying and migration

2. $967,357 to Columbia University to study how climate change drives migrants to cross borders

3. $1.6 million to the University of Maryland to study how climate change in Mozambique impacts national security

4. $1 million to the University of Maryland to “examine Americans’ perceptions of refugees fleeing from areas of the world hit hard by climate change,” such as Honduras, Mexico and the Philippines

5. $44,380 to George Washington University to hold the 2023 Air Force Office of Diversity and Inclusion conference

[RELATED: RACIST BABIES AND HURRICANES: Taxpayer-funded antiracism research DOGE can investigate]

”This stuff is not a core function of our military. This is not what we do. This is a distraction from our core mission,” Parnell said.

Parnell also noted that these actions are just the beginning, promising that more revelations would come throughout the week.

“We are working hand-in-glove with DOGE. So, stay tuned in the weeks ahead as we trim the fat, preserve the muscle, [and] make the DOD more mission-capable and more lethal,” he stated.

Follow Emily Sturge on X and Instagram.