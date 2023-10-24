BREAKING: DeSantis to 'deactivate' pro-Hamas student groups

Opinion
Campus Reform
October 24, 2023, 6:11 pm ET

The DeSantis administration is moving to disband student organizations registered in the State University System of Florida that support the Hamas terrorist organization. 

Leftist college students have come out in favor of Hamas and its objectives to wipe Israel off the map since it massacred, tortured, mutilated, raped, beheaded, burned, and captured over 1,400 Israelis on Oct. 7. 

State University System of Florida Chancellor Ray Rodrigues wrote a collective letter Tuesday to the college presidents ordering the “deactivation” of Student for Justice in Palestine (SJP) chapters, which are associated with the national organization. 

”Based on the National SJP’s support of terrorism, in consultation with Governor DeSantis, the student chapters must be deactivated,” Rodrigues reportedly wrote

Rodriguez cites National SJP’s “material support” of Hamas, which he states constitutes a felony under Florida law. 

”National SJP has affirmative identified it is part of the [Oct. 7] Operation Al-Aqsa Flood - a terrorist led attack,” Rodrigues wrote. 

This is a developing story. Campus Reform will continue to report on the deactivations and pro-Hamas activism on college campuses. 

