BREAKING: Jewish students trapped in library as anti-Semites charge at door

The Jew-hating protesters' animalistic sounds speak for themselves.

Campus Reform
October 25, 2023, 7:57 pm ET

Video surfaced online Wednesday evening of Jewish students at Cooper Union trapped in a library as pro-Hamas classmates bang on the locked door and shout inaudible threatening messages against them. 

Journalist Yashar Ali appears to be the first reporter to post the video of the incident at the New York City college. 

Conservative columnist Karol Markowicz posted on X that the Jewish students “had to be evacuated via tunnels to their safety.” 

The video shows at least one male student wearing a yarmulke, a traditional head covering for observant men. The item can make people identifiably Jewish. 

This is a developing story and Campus Reform will continue to cover pro-Hamas activism on college campuses. 

