No results

California professors worry calling Hamas terrorists will reflect badly on them: report

The University of California's Ethnic Studies Faculty Council objects to the institutions' use of the word 'terrorism' in institutions' statements on the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks in southern Israel.

Campus Reform
October 26, 2023, 11:45 am ET

An Oct. 16 statement from the University of California’s Ethnic Studies Faculty Council appears to criticize educational institutions for referring to the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks in southern Israel as “terrorism.” 

These professors are worried that calling the group that beheaded, tortured, raped, mutilated, captured, burned, and killed over 1,400 civilians in one day terrorists may negatively affect members of the University of California system’s community. 

Journalist Gabe Stutman posted the letter on X. 

The relevant portion reads: 

”In their own homes” is where Hamas beheaded, tortured, raped, mutilated, captured, burned, and killed innocent Israeli civilians. 

An Oct. 25 video posted by National Review Fellow Zach Kessel appears to show that not every Hamas supporter in California got the memo about not saying “terrorism.” 

”I support them 100%,” a pro-Hamas activist says to a woman who asks, “Do you support terrorists?” 

The exchange occurred at the University of California, Berkeley, according to Kessel. 

