Jean-Pierre refuses to comment on pro-Hamas, anti-Israel rallies on American campuses

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre refused to condemn campus anti-Israel protests as anti-Semitic during Monday’s press briefing

When asked if the President Biden views “anti-Israel protests and sentiment on college campuses as anti-Semitism,” Jean-Pierre responded by saying “So look, I’m not going to get into what’s happening across the country at different universities.”

”I’m not going to get into the specifics,” said Jean-Pierre, referencing “the First Amendment right, right? That’s what something, peaceful protest, is really part of part of our democracy. Being able for folks to be able to express their feelings. I’m not going to get into any, you know, specifics on that. The president has been very clear in wanting to make sure that Jewish Americans, wanting to make sure that Arab Americans, Muslims are protected here. That is what he believes in.”

"As it relates to peaceful protesting, people have the right to do that. But we are just not going to get into blow by blows of what's going on across the country."





When asked if the administration is concerned about displays of anti-Semitism nationwide, Jean-Pierre stated that there have been no “credible threats” against Jewish Americans before quickly pivoting to concern for Mulsim Americans, answering a question about the safety of Jews with an answer about Muslims.

"Muslims and those perceived to be Muslim have endured a disproportionate number of hate-fueled attacks," said Jean-Pierre.








