POLL: 1 in 3 college students aware of Hamas attack will not call it terrorism

A new survey reveals that 12% of college students who are aware of the recent violent attacks against Israeli civilians classify the massacre as justified “resistance” by Hamas.

The poll conducted by Generation Lab, reveals that 33% of college students who say they are aware of the Oct. 7 attack on Israel by Hamas do not define it as terrorism

86% of college students say they are aware of the attack.

Of those who say they are aware of the attack, 67% classify it attacks as terrorism, but only 52% blame Hamas.

11% blame Israel.

Another 21% describe it as something else besides resistance or terrorism.

Rallies in support of Hamas and its “justified” violence have been widespread on American university campuses since the attacks, with student groups at Ivy League and other elite institutions issuing statements blaming Israel for the attacks that left its own civilians murdered, raped, and mutilated.

Multiple professors have expressed clear support not just for Hamas, but for the specific attacks of Oct. 7 on social media. A University of California, Davis professor took the opportunity to threaten Jewish journalists covering the conflict with home invasion, kidnapping, and murder.

