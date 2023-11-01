Opinion
REPORT: Harvard Law editor who assaulted Jewish student said by Stanford to have 'compassion and humility'

Ibrahim Bharmal 'worked for the Council on American Islamic Relations,' according to Stanford University.

Campus Reform
November 1, 2023, 4:41 pm ET

Video circulated online Wednesday morning showing a group of pro-Hamas students at Harvard University entrapping a group of Jewish students and shouting “Shame” at them. 

The Canary Mission, a nonprofit that investigates anti-Semitism, is now claiming a ringleader in the physical confrontation is Ibrahim Bharmal.

”Ibrahim Bharmal participated in physically and verbally assaulting an Israeli student during an anti-Israel “die-in” protest at Harvard University (Harvard) in October 2023,” the nonprofit states. 

[Campus Reform | Harvard creates anti-Semitism advisory board: report] 

The organization also reports, “At the rally, the protesters surrounded an Israeli student, grabbing and shoving him to the ground while covering their faces with keffiyehs. Bharmal was one of the assailants identified [00:01:54] in the video of the incident, published by the Washington Free Beacon.”

The Washington Free Beacon, which originally reported the video, confirms that Bharmal attended Stanford University as an undergraduate. 

In 2018, Stanford awarded Bharmal the J.E. Wallace Sterling Award for outstanding service to Stanford. 

”This sentiment is indicative of his compassion and humility in service to others,” Stanford stated on its website characterizing Bharmal’s reaction to the award. 

Bharmal “worked for the Council on American Islamic Relations,” according to Stanford University. 

Bharmal reportedly has extensive involvement in campus groups in addition to editing the Harvard Law Review.

”As of November 2023, Bharmal was the co-president of the Harvard South Asian Law Students Association (SALSA), a student group that signed a statement by the Harvard Palestine Solidarity Committee (PSC) blaming Israel for the Hamas war crimes carried out on October 7, 2023,” Canary Missions states. 

The nonprofit clarifies that “PSC is an alternative name for Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP).”

”Don’t touch him” can be heard off-camera repeatedly seconds after Bharmal’s image appears, according to Canary Mission’s timestamp. 

