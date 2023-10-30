Opinion
REPORT: Jewish Columbia U student feels more peril in NYC than on front lines against Hamas, which 'baked to death' a baby in oven

'A baby was found in an oven, baked to death by Hamas terrorists,' a New York Sun journalist reported.

Campus Reform
October 30, 2023, 8:39 am ET

New York Sun writer Dovid Efune reported on X Sunday night evidence that Hamas cooked a baby alive in an oven during the Oct. 7 terrorist attacks in southern Israel. 

An Israeli first responder addressed a crowd of Jewish Americans Saturday night and recounted the ordeal, according to Efune’s post

As Israeli officials continue to release footage and more information about the slaughter, thousands of Israeli Jews living in the United States are returning to Israel to fight Hamas. 

Lihi, a 24-year-old student at Columbia University recently returned to her native Israel to serve in the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), The New York Post reports. 

”Ironically,” the outlet states, Lihi “feels ‘the most secure’ on the front lines, having been chased on New York City streets for speaking her native Hebrew to her mother and attacked for posting signs of civilians kidnapped by Hamas terrorists. 

The situation at Columbia University is dire for Jewish students, according to the article.  The report states:

Earlier this month, Campus Reform spoke with Columbia Professor Shai Davidai, who said that the Ivy League institution does nothing to keep Jews safe on campus. 

Not a single person from the university has reached out to ask if there’s any way they can help me - their employee - to feel safer,” Davidai stated. “I haven’t felt safe going into my very own office for the past two weeks, and the university has done NOTHING.”

In October, New York City witnessed a Jewish student attacked in front of the Columbia library and a group of Jewish students trapped in the Cooper Union library as anti-Semite protesters banged violently on the door. 

