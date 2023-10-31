Soros foundation has given $15 million to orgs engaging in pro-Hamas activism: report

Since 2016, the Open Society Foundations, the network headed by billionaire George Soros, has given over $15 million to groups engaging in pro-Hamas activities.

The Open Society Foundations, founded by Soros in 1979, are a group of foundations that “give thousands of grants to groups and individuals that work on [...] promoting justice, transparency, and open debate.”

The website for the Open Society Foundations states that “[u]nder George Soros’s leadership, the Open Society Foundations support individuals and organizations across the globe fighting for freedom of expression, accountable government, and societies that promote justice and equality.”

However, through this network, Soros gave $13.7 million through Tides Center, a group that has sponsored several pro-Hamas nonprofits.

”Tides’ beneficiaries include Illinois-based Adalah Justice Project, which on the day of the Oct. 7 massacre posted a photo on Instagram of a bulldozer tearing part of Israel’s border fence down and a caption: “Israeli colonizers believed they could indefinitely trap two million people in an open-air prison… no cage goes unchallenged,” The New York Post reports.

Another direct beneficiary of the founding organization of the Adalah Justice Project. However, the organization only received $800,000 of the awarded $1.5 million before it cut towns with Open Society Foundations in 2018.

In addition, Open Society Foundations has given $650,000 to Jewish Voice for Peace, an organization that cited “Israeli apartheid and occupation” as “the source of all this violence.” It has also given $60,000 to the Arab American Association of New York.

The organizations that Soros funded have all helped to sponsor pro-Hamas rallies.

A rally at Bryant Park, sponsored by the Adalah Justice Project, Desis Rising Up and Moving, Jewish Voices for Peace, and If Not Now, saw at least 139 people arrested. One sign at the protest read “I DO NOT CONDEMN HAMAS,” according to The New York Post.

The Arab American Association of New York helped plan an Oct. 21 rally at Bay Ridge, during which one protester held a sign reading “Please keep the world clean!” and depicting a stick figure throwing the Star of David into a garbage can.

Protesters at the rally, which was titled “Flood Brooklyn for Palestine,” also chanted phrases such as “Say it loud, say it clear, we don’t want no Zionists here!” and threw eggs at police officers. Approximately twenty-four individuals were taken into police custody at the rally.

This protest was also cosponsored by Decolonize This Place, an organization co-founded by New York University (NYU) professor Amin Husain. On Oct. 11, Campus Reform reported that Decolonize This Place had praised Hamas as “heroic.”

In addition, the Adalah Justice Project took to Instagram to post a photograph of a bulldozer tearing down the Israeli border fence. “Israeli colonizers believed they could indefinitely trap two million people in an open-air prison,” the picture read. “No cage goes unchallenged.”

“A reminder that the Israeli regime has waged 70+ years of war on Palestinians and has entrapped Palestinians in Gaza with a suffocating siege for 17 years,” the caption read. “The natural reaction to colonization and oppression is resistance.”