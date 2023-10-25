Students walk out of class nationwide to rally against Israel. Some are getting extra credit for it.

Students at American universities across America are walking out of class Tuesday in response to a call from National Students for Justice in Palestine. The organization boasts that students at over 100 campuses will walk out of class with the goal of “disrupting business as usual” in the name of support for Gaza.

The organization listed several demands alongside its call to action, including an “end to Israel’s siege on Gaza, which begins with ending Israel’s genocidal bombardment on Gaza through an immediate ceasefire and continues through lifting Israel’s land, air, and sea blockade on Gaza.”

The group also demands that universities “fully divest from weapons corporations which arm Israel’s occupation and genocide in Gaza.”

National Students for Justice in Palestine promises that this is “just the beginning.”

Reports indicate that University of California, Berkeley instructor Victoria Huynh is offering extra “field trip” credit to students to walk out of class to stand “against the settler-colonial occupation of Gaza” or lobby their state representatives in favor of Palestine.

The image of a Wednesday email encourages students to either "attend the national student walkout tomorrow," or "watch a short documentary on Palestine and call/email your local California representative."





Outrageous! UC Berkeley instructor Victoria Huynh offers her class extra credit to attend an anti Israel event today.



Huynh appears to do DEI consulting work with company @ModelExpand.





An image posted to social media, reportedly from New York University’s walkout, shows an individual holding a sign advocating for the eradication of Jewish people worldwide, with a drawing of the Star of David in a trashcan underneath the phrase “Please Keep the WORLD Clean.”





Today at an @nyuniversity walkout a woman holds a sign advocating for the eradication of all Jews across the world





Students at Boston University held their walkout Monday, with the Students for Justice in Palestine chapter promoting the event as a way of demonstrating that “We have the power and the duty to force our institutions to end support for Israeli occupation.”

A video from Columbia University’s event shows a self-identified organizer of the event demanding that the school divest from companies supporting “genocide” by Israel against Palestinians.





Out here at the Columbia school walkout in support of the call for a ceasefire pic.twitter.com/eDLr6fqMmH — Jose Vega — Vote Diane Sare! (@JosBtrigga) October 25, 2023





Other reports indicate disruption of classes for those who chose not to walk out. Journalist Karol Markowicz shared an account of a Brown University instructor forced to leave class because her lecture was interrupted by people screaming ‘Palestine.’





I'm told there is a walkout at Brown University "for Palestine" today and a protest about "Brown's role" in the "genocide" Israel is committing. A teacher was forced to leave her classroom because her lecture was interrupted by people screaming "Palestine."












