THE SCROLL: Academics' violent 'Decolonization' calls go beyond Israel

”The Scroll” is Campus Reform’s serial coverage of social media postings and debates that relate to liberal bias in higher education.

Progressives on campus are using the word “decolonization” to defend the Hamas terror attacks on Israel. But the bigoted and often violent rhetoric of “decolonization” isn’t only about Israel, as multiple commentators and observers have noted.

Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh is one of many observers pointing out that pro-Hamas protesters have a lot in common with Black Lives Matter protests, which itself is a distillation of much of the Left’s radical agenda.

It means that the “Free Palestine” movement is just BLM repackaged, which was itself a mishmash of every radical left wing agenda item. If you’re supporting this on the Right, this is what and who you’re supporting. https://t.co/YYN3jRqLt9 — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) October 24, 2023

The connection between BLM and Hamas might seem tenuous at first glance, but journalist Christopher Rufo has the receipts proving that Hamas is taking cues from the American Left.





Another mural of George Floyd in the Palestinian territories. It’s almost as if BLM and Third World “decolonization” movements are connected. pic.twitter.com/g9gmYg7m9z — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) October 18, 2023





Rufo pointed out that these reactions reveal the true nature of “decolonization” rhetoric.

Hamas leader of Gaza: “I want to take this opportunity to remember the racist murder of George Floyd ... The same type of racism that killed George Floyd is being used by [Israel] against the Palestinians.”



Hamas, BLM, DSA, decolonization—same bloodlust.pic.twitter.com/cQUWUxPsdp — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) October 18, 2023





But it’s more than just simply demonization. “Decolonization” is a call to violence.





“Decolonization” means they plan to kill the colonizers. https://t.co/RZEZ1s3w2Y — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) October 17, 2023

“The process of decolonization is ALWAYS violent.”@ConceptualJames explains why the Woke activists stand in solidarity with Hamas and how our institutions have been nourishing this extremist ideology. pic.twitter.com/RqftLRZpZ8 — Mythinformed (@MythinformedMKE) October 20, 2023





And as Rufo notes, academic “decolonization” theorists and activist groups like BLM and the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) have already given place to violence in the Middle East and here at home.





BLM, DSA, and academic “decolonization” theorists have always supported, excused, or rationalized violent revolution against Israel—and against the West. — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) October 17, 2023





Progressives themselves are saying it out in the open, as one former Obama administration official found out.





An exchange between myself and an ardently pro-Palestinian individual I know who happened to graduate from Harvard and UPenn Law. No comment. pic.twitter.com/FzgAHT3ZXE — Tyler Norris (@tylerhnorris) October 17, 2023





Campus radicals aren’t just targeting Israelis; Campus Reform editor-in-chief Zach Marschall has noted the repeated threats against American Jews on campuses.





Matt Walsh also noted that the “Free Palestine” movement is “explicitly anti-white and anti-American.”





I’m totally opposed to the United States getting involved and have said so since day 1. But the reality is that the “Free Palestine” movement in this country is a left wing movement, pushed by left wing organizations, with left wing aims. All of the “decolonization” stuff, for… https://t.co/sbHtB8S3lD — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) October 24, 2023





What’s the connection? Journalist Mike Cernovich elaborated: to the Left, Jews are racially coded as white.





The left hates white people and they code Jews as white. It’s that simple. Shitlibs can pump out as many pretzels as they want for endless “I used to be a lib until I saw they loved Hamas, what happened to the left” podcasts. All to run from basic truths. — Cernovich (@Cernovich) October 24, 2023





Rufo summed up the reality of the situation. Hamas, its supporters, and other American left-wing radicals promoting the “decolonization” ideology on campus share an ideology- and a bloodlust for violence.





Going to repeat this over and over: Hamas, BLM, DSA, decolonization—same ideology; same bloodlust. — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) October 18, 2023





Rufo also urged the Right to take action to take control of the narrative, connecting “decolonization” with Hamas and other violent left-wing movements and forcing center-left liberals to disavow them.





Conservatives need to create a strong association between Hamas, BLM, DSA, and academic “decolonization” in the public mind. Connect the dots, then attack, delegitimize, and discredit. Make the center-left disavow them. Make them political untouchables. — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) October 13, 2023

Hamas, BLM, DSA, and “decolonization” theorists are bound together by the chains of intersectionality. It’s time to drive a wedge between them and the establishment Left—force New York Times readers to pick a side. This process has already begun. — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) October 14, 2023







