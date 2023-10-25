Opinion
Video
About
Writers
News team
Higher Education Fellows
Correspondents
Alumni
Contributors
Join Us
Become a Correspondent
Become a Fellow
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
Campuses
No results

This university president took a firm stance against the Hamas massacre early on

In a Oct. 13 statement, Morehead said he was 'outraged and deeply saddened by the terrorist acts perpetrated against innocent civilians in Israel.'

'This is a dark and difficult moment for our campus, for our nation, for our world...'

Trending
1
Ivy League among top recipients of $8.5 billion Arab funding
By William Biagini  '24
2
REPORT: Jewish Columbia U student feels more peril in NYC than on front lines against H…
By Campus Reform 
3
UPenn reportedly sponsored Palestinian writer who joked about Hamas burning baby in ove…
By Campus Reform 
4
Yale student newspaper allegedly commits 'Holocaust denial,' refutes Hamas atrocities t…
By Campus Reform 
5
Ibram Kendi says it's racist to scrutinize his failed Center for Antiracist Research
By John Rigolizzo 
6
Temple U. board chair: Tenured prof Marc Lamont Hill would be 'fired immediately' at pr…
By Jon Street 
Campus Reform
October 25, 2023, 4:44 pm ET

Universities across the country are facing backlash for failure to support Jewish students in the face of anti-Semitic activism. University of Georgia president Jere Morehead is one university leader who has taken a firm, early stance in support of Jewish students and against Hamas in the wake of the Oct. 7 terrorist attacks against Israel.

In the days following the attack, Morehead met with the university’s Hillel group “to extend my sympathy, concern, and assurance to our Jewish community that we stand together in the wake of the recent atrocities in Israel.”

[RELATED: MARSCHALL: Nazis forbade my Jewish grandfather from journalism. Now this prof wants to kill me for being a Jewish journalist]

In a Oct. 13 statement, Morehead said he was “outraged and deeply saddened by the terrorist acts perpetrated against innocent civilians in Israel.”

”This is a dark and difficult moment for our campus, for our nation, for our world—and especially for our Jewish friends and colleagues, who are understandably feeling unsure and unsafe in the wake of this unspeakable tragedy,” he added.”

[RELATED: Vanderbilt ‘wokescientist’ defends ‘any means necessary’ from Hamas]

”As we individually and collectively process the events of recent days, our University will continue to support and serve all those in our community who are affected. We encourage our students, faculty, and staff to take advantage of the wide array of support services and counseling resources offered across campus. And of course, any member of our community concerned about their physical safety should contact the UGA Police Department. In the days and weeks ahead, we will continue to deploy every available resource to promote the safety and well-being of every member of the UGA community.”

Morehead then pivoted to address students “choosing to leverage the events” to bolster anti-Israel activism and Palestinian advocacy on campus in the wake of the attack, saying that while the First Amendment protects students’ rights to express “offensive and even hateful ideas,” the university will “never tolerate the escalation of rhetoric into violence of any kind.

”We are committed to free speech, but our first priority is—and will always be—the safety of our campus community.”

Share this article

More articles like this