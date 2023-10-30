Opinion
UPDATED: These Columbia professors think Hamas has a 'right to resist'

Names and screenshots live forever.

October 30, 2023, 2:16 pm ET

Campus Reform reported Monday morning on a letter signed by dozens of Columbia University professors that claims Hamas had a “right to resist” when it killed, raped, burned, beheaded, tortured, and mutilated over 1,400 Israeli civilians. 

Below are the signatories to that letter: 

Campus Reform continues to cover unapologetically anti-Semitism and pro-Hamas activism in higher education. 

