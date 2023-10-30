Opinion
UPenn reportedly sponsored Palestinian writer who joked about Hamas burning baby in oven after it allegedly ignored warnings

Refaat Alareer participated in the University of Pennsylvania's 'Palestine Writes' festival in September, which donor Ron Lauder warned university President Liz Magill was an anti-Semitic event.

Campus Reform
October 30, 2023, 10:59 am ET

Palestinian writer Refaat Alareer took to X on Sunday to mock the Jewish baby that Hamas terrorists cooked alive in an oven during the Oct. 7 terrorist attacks. 

”With or without baking powder?” Alareer wrote in reference to new information that Hamas terrorists killed a baby by baking it in an oven. 

On Sept. 18, the Daily Pennsylvanian reported that Alareer was set to participate in the Palestine Writes Literature Festival at the University of Pennsylvania (UPenn) later that month, noting that in 2018 the writer tweeted, “Are most Jews evil? Of course they are.”

UPenn mega-donor Ron Lauder effectively withdrew his financial support from the Ivy League school after issuing a letter to college President Liz Magill in which he criticized the institution for not addressing anti-Semitism on campus. 

Lauder suggested that Magill dismissed his concerns that the festival would “tarnish” UPenn’s reputation. 

Though Magill stated that the university does not “endorse these speakers or their views,” UPenn did pay for them. The UPenn Arts & Sciences website states:

Image Source: United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons and National Archives and Records Administration, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

