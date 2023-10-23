WATCH: Jew-hatred is the norm in higher education





In a recent appearance on Fox & Friends, Campus Reform Editor-in-Chief Dr. Zachary Marschall noted that the recent displays of anti-Semitism on college campuses have been long in the making.

Marschall took issue with the lackluster response from higher education institutions when dealing with anti-Semitic incidents. He pointed to an instance of a University of California, Davis professor who made violent threats against Jewish journalists on social media and remains employed.

”I am a Jewish journalist, so I emailed UC Davis myself on Thursday, saying ‘What are you doing make sure that Jemma Decristo doesn’t come after me or any other Jews in my profession, personally. They came back with a statement that said she’s still employed pending an investigation. And that just goes to show the hypocrisy that we’re seeing in the past two weeks with...Jew-hatred on campus.”

Marschall also criticized college presidents for their tepid responses to anti-Semitic incidents, accusing them of excusing and even supporting such behavior under the guise of free speech. He shared conversations he had with students who were afraid of being attacked for being Jewish or pro-Israel, emphasizing that this fear is becoming the norm in higher education.



