WATCH: Pro-Hamas Florida students and local activists call for eradication of Israel





On Oct. 18, Students for a Democratic Society at Florida State University (FSU SDS) partnered with two Tallahassee community activist organizations to rally in “solidarity” with the “Palestinian resistance” at Cascades Park.

Members from FSU SDS, along with Tallahassee Community Action Committee (TCAC) and Freedom Road Socialist Organization-Tallahassee, called for the eradication of Israel and Zionism.

An Instagram announcement for the event was captioned with the phrase, “FROM THE RIVER TO THE SEA, PALESTINE WILL BE FREE!”

”Join us in celebrating the victories of the Palestinian Resistance, mourning the fighters who have been lost, and demanding NO US aid to the zionist entity Israel!” the announcement read.

In footage obtained by Campus Reform, protestors at the rally chanted “Hey, hey! Ho, ho! Israel has got to go!”, “Hey, hey! Hey, ho! This occupation has got to go!”, and “Free, free Palestine!”

The protestors also chanted, “Resistance is justified! When people are occupied!” and “When Palestinians are under attack, what do we do? Stand up, fight back!”

The rally also featured several speakers. The first, identified by Campus Reform as TCAC Communications Director Regina Joseph, opened her speech with a “Black Lives Matter!” chant.

“The liberation of black people in this country cannot exist until Palestine is free,” Joseph said. “We are in the belly of the beast.” The rest of her speech—much of which was inaudible due to the demonstrators’ muffled audio quality—focused on Israel’s “oppression of Palestine” and America’s “oppression of black people.”

Following the conclusion of Joseph’s speech, the protestors were led into another chant on U.S. aid to Israel. “Not another nickel, not another dime! No more money for Israel’s crimes!” they shouted.

Another speaker representing FSU SDS stated that he is of Jewish heritage and that he thinks “what we’re doing here is maintaining some of the best teachings of Judaism, some of the best teachings of Islam, some of the best teachings of Christianity.”

This comes after FSU SDS rescheduled a pro-Palestinian rally after a “national day of resistance” was proposed for Oct. 12 by National Students for Justice in Palestine.

